A pair of carjackers robbed two people, shooting one of them, in the Bel Pre area of Montgomery County, and police are trying to find the suspects.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 14200 block of Pear Tree Lane. Montgomery County Police said two suspects came up to the victims and that at least one of the suspects threatened the them with a gun.

One of the victims was shot in his lower body, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects then fled in a black Hyundai Sonata that belonged to one of the victims, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5100.