Two people who fled to Delaware were charged with murder after a man was shot to death Friday in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Officers responded about 11:35 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of 68th Place in Seat Pleasant for the report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 31-year-old Eric Smith Jr., of Seat Pleasant, outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died soon after, police said.

Police on Monday said 36-year-old Larence Godfrey Jr. and 41-year-old Michelle Godfrey, both of Southeast Washington, were charged with first-and second-degree murder in the shooting and were in custody in Delaware awaiting extradition.

The shooting was related to an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim, according to police, and the suspects fled the state after the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 301-772-4925.