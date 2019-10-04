Two people, including a 15-year-old, have been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred this week on Oxon Hill, Md.

Roger Beckwith Jr., 20, of Baltimore and Mark Lechoco, 15, of Fort Washington, have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the killing of Bryant Brooks, 19, according to Prince George’s County police.

Brooks was shot Sept. 30 at around 10:40 p.m. during an illegal drug transaction, police said.

They said the incident was an attempted robbery in the 400 block of Winslow Road , police said. Officers called to the scene found Brooks outside suffering gunshot wounds.

Lechoco,who has been charged as an adult, arranged the illegal transaction before the shooting, police said.

Both Beckwith and Lechoco are in jail without bond. Online court records did not list an attorney for them.

