Two Maryland men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Oxon Hill.

Kyree Demarco Williams, 21, of Oxon Hill, and Marcus Heckstall, 22, of District Heights, have been charged with murder in the death of Rodney Snowden, 28, according to Prince George’s County police.

Snowden was shot shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 20 in the 5600 block of St. Barnabas Road during a dispute with Williams, police said. Snowden was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Williams and Snowden were acquaintances, police said.

Williams and Heckstall are being held in county jail without bond.