Nelson Standifer, 28, of Upper Marlboro and another man were shot shortly after noon in a parking lot of an apartment complex near Johnson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, police said.

Both men went across the street to a 7-Eleven where employees called 911, police said. Standifer was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to a hospital.

Stevenson and Smith were acquaintances of Standifer, police said.

Smith is being held in county jail without bond and Stevenson was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

AD