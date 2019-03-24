Two people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged in connection with a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Waldorf, authorities said Sunday.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 1 p.m. two people approached and attempted to rob a 27-year-old man who was sitting in a parked car. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and shot the man. The suspects ran away in different directions.

Officers arrived at the store, in the 11800 block of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf, and found the victim inside the car, authorities said. He was flown to a hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Officers were able to quickly find both suspects and recover a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities arrested Teion Brewer, 23, and Lorenzo Henson Simms, 16, both of Waldorf, and charged them with attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempted robbery, second-degree assault and other charges. Simms is being tried as an adult.

The shooting does not appear to be random, authorities said.