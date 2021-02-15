Two people were arrested near the White House on Saturday on weapons charges, according to the Secret Service.

The pair approached officers of the service’s uniformed division about 5:25 p.m. near 15th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, the agency said. One disclosed possession of a weapon and the other disclosed that a weapon was in a nearby vehicle, the agency said.

The first was arrested in connection with possession of a BB gun and the other in connection with carrying a pistol without a license, the Secret Service said.

The two did not present any threat to President Biden or his family during the incident, according to a statement from the Secret Service.

“During the course of the encounter and subsequent arrests, the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protectee,” said a written statement from the Secret Service.

It was not clear why the two were in the White House vicinity.

An account on the website of WRC-TV (Channel 4) said one of the two had told police they had a letter to deliver to Biden. A Secret Service representative reached Sunday night said no information on that account was available.

Those arrested were not identified.