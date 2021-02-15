The first was arrested in connection with possession of a BB gun and the other in connection with carrying a pistol without a license, the Secret Service said.
The two did not present any threat to President Biden or his family during the incident, according to a statement from the Secret Service.
“During the course of the encounter and subsequent arrests, the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protectee,” said a written statement from the Secret Service.
It was not clear why the two were in the White House vicinity.
An account on the website of WRC-TV (Channel 4) said one of the two had told police they had a letter to deliver to Biden. A Secret Service representative reached Sunday night said no information on that account was available.
Those arrested were not identified.