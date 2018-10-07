Two teenagers have been arrested in Montgomery County and a gun was seized after an investigation that started when officers were told of an alleged threat against a student at Montgomery College, the police said.

According to police, the student told them Friday that he had been threatened on the college’s Germantown campus Oct. 1 by someone identified by police as Menlik N. Sirleaf , 17, of Gaithersburg, Md. Police said they were also told by the student that a photo had previously been posted on social media in which Sirleaf held a handgun.

In addition, police said, Sirleaf had posted on social media that he was going to go to campus and look for the student. The student was not named and was described only as a man.

Police said they were at the campus Friday, looking for Sirleaf. In a statement they said they saw him and a second person, identified as Guga Vashakidze, 18, of Clarksburg, Md. The pair fled but were taken into custody, the police said. A backpack carried by Vashakidze contained a handgun, a digital scale and suspected marijuana, police said.

During an interview with Sirleaf, police said, they learned that the gun, the scale and the marijuana were Sirleaf’s.

In a statement, police said Sirleaf was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree assault, possession of a handgun on school property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

They said Vashakidze was charged with possession of a handgun on school property and with the possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.