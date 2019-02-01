Even on a wintry, gray afternoon such as Friday’s, with its persistent snow, this was still an incident that could be described as occurring in broad daylight, and on one of the busier streets of the District.

It was, as reported by the D.C. police, a robbery, on Capitol Hill, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, a block or two west of the Eastern Market Metro station. It occurred within sight of the Capitol dome.

It was distinguished, from initial accounts, by its abruptness, indicative perhaps of the volatility of urban life, and how the unexpected and untoward may arise at almost any time, in almost any place.

According to a preliminary account from the police, the victim was walking in the area of the 600 block when two robbers approached. They pushed the victim to the ground, police said, and took property.

But it is also a fact of urban life that the mix of individuals on the street in busy areas may also include police officers. And individuals with cellphones.

So, as the police recounted, officers were in the area. They obtained a description of the robbers. They spotted two people who appeared similar to the description.

The two were stopped, and “were positively identified” as suspects, the police said.

They said both were arrested. No names were given.

On the basis of the account, the incident would be classified as a robbery carried out without a gun. In the first month of this year, police figures show, 99 such robberies occurred in the city. The corresponding figure last year was 87.

The increase over last year is about 14 percent.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news