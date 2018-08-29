Police said two arrests have been made in connection with an attempt to take a scooter from an off duty law enforcement officer Friday afternoon near Capitol Hill. (iStock/iStock)

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attempt to take a scooter from an off-duty law enforcement officer, D.C. police said.

According to police, the officer was on the scooter about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Potomac Avenue SE, near Pennsylvania Avenue when the incident occurred. Police said attackers beat the officer, but did not get the scooter.

The male teenagers, one 17 and the other 15, were arrested Tuesday and charged with carjacking and assault on a police officer, the police said. They said they are still investigating the matter.