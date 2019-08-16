Two Southeast Washington men have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred after a funeral in the Suitland area of Prince George’s County, police said.

According to police, the Aug. 5 homicide stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups from the District. The announcement by police of the arrests gave the first indication of how and why officials think the shooting broke out.

They said Tavone Hoes, 26, and Gregory Sam, 25, have been charged with murder in the death of Mshairi Alkebular Jr., 24, of Southeast Washington.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. near the 5600 block of Suitland Road, where officers were sent in response to reports of a fight.

Police said many people in the area had just attended a funeral for the victim of a homicide in the District. As officers tried to break up the fight, police said, they heard gunshots.

They found Alkebular in the 5800 block of Suitland Road with a gunshot wound. He died that evening, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicated that Alkebular attended the funeral.

Afterward, police said, he and people with him began to leave. However, police said, they were followed, and shots were fired into the victim’s car.

Occupants of that car returned fire, police said.

Hoes, who police said was shot in the arm and walked to receive medical care, remains hospitalized in the District. He and Sam are to be extradited to Prince George’s County.

