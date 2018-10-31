Two people have been arrested in connection with an attack in the District in which a woman was set on fire and critically burned, D.C. police said Wednesday night.

The attack occurred Sunday in the 200 block of 37th Street SE, police said. They said a woman had been set on fire. Earlier accounts said gasoline had been poured on the woman and ignited.

Police said one of those arrested was Darielle Gross, 39, of Southeast. She was being charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, they said.

They also said Mylan Barnes, 17, of Southeast, was arrested in the incident. She was being charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder while armed, the police said..