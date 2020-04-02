Rescuers searched the Chesapeake Bay Thursday afternoon after two boaters were reported missing, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

The search happened near Shady Side and involved rescuers from Maryland Natural Resources Police and Anne Arundel, who were called to the area about 4:30 p.m., fire officials said. The search effort was called off around nightfall, fire officials said.

A fire department spokesman said Maryland Natural Resources Police was the investigating agency and referred all questions to that department. Police did not return phone calls and an email late Thursday.