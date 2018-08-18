Two boats collided Friday in the Chesapeake Bay in the Annapolis/Thomas Point area. (Maryland Natural Resources Police photo)

Two boats, one a sailboat and the other an engine-powered fishing boat, collided Friday in the Chesapeake Bay, in a crash that caused no serious injuries, according to authorities, but resulted into an unusual sort of seagoing sight.

Based on an available photograph, the two boats seemed almost to merge into one oddly designed craft. In the picture, the engine-powered boat overrode the sailboat, and ended up atop the hull of the sailing craft, angled athwart it. The two were almost perpendicular.

The bow of the motorized boat projected beyond one side of the sailboat’s hull, the port side. The stern of the motorized boat projected beyond the other side of the sailboat.

In the photograph, the bow pointed up, the stern down, touching the water.

In a twitter message the Maryland Natural Resources Police said the crash occurred near Thomas Point. Thomas Point juts into the bay south of Annapolis.

The police described the sailboat as a J/105, based in Annapolis. Available specifications give its overall length as 34.5 feet. It has a large cockpit and can cost more than $100,000. Online data show a 20 horsepower engine.



A collision in the Chesapeake Bay caused no serious injuries, authorities said, but the hull of one boat showed a deep, v-shaped gouge. (Maryland Natural Resources Police photo)

According to the Coast Guard, two people were aboard the sailboat. Seven were aboard the other boat, which was described by the Maryland Natural Resources Police as a charter fishing boat from Kent Island. Kent Island is in the bay about 10 miles east of Annapolis.

In a photo, the two boats seemed to have melded firmly, with the lower edge of a sail draped across the front of the fishing boat, just in front of its cabin windshield.

The hull of the fishing point apparently left a v-shaped gouge across the hull of the sailboat.

The Coast Guard said it is investigating the incident. No cause could be learned immediately.