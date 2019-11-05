In the first incident, police said the victim was approached by five youths near Fifth and G Streets SE about 6:10 p.m. One youth grabbed the victim’s purse and spilled its contents on the ground, police said. He took a phone and wallet and then all the youths fled.

A few minutes later, police said, a motorist in the 500 block of Fourth Street SE saw several youths jumping on the hood of a car. The driver stopped her own car “to confront” the youths, police said.

But when she did, police said she was struck in the face and her car was taken.

It was not clear if she was injured.

The site is about 200 yards from a police substation at Fifth and E Streets SE.

