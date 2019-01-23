Two residents of assisted living facilities and a homeless man have died in Fairfax County from exposure to low temperatures in recent days, prompting warnings from authorities to check on vulnerable people during frigid weather.

In the most recent death, police were called to the Sunrise at Reston Town Center assisted living facility about 3:30 p.m. Monday after Ida Wolk, 86, went missing, police said. She had been missing for about three hours.

An officer spotted her lying in the snow outside the facility, police said. Officers rendered aid, but she died after being taken to a hospital.

The investigation of Wolk’s death is ongoing. Police are waiting for a medical examiner to determine how she died.

On Monday morning, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Clifford Drive in the Fairfax City area for a trespassing call, police said. A resident found Kenneth Perez, 47, of no fixed address sleeping on top of washing machines in a laundry room, police said.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead, police said. The investigation of Perez’s death is ongoing and police are awaiting a medical examiner’s report.

The third death occurred Jan. 14. Police said they were called to the Wellspring Village section of the Brightview Great Falls assisted living facility after staff members found Joan Ackley, 88, lying outside in a garden area, police said. Ackley, who had been missing for 2 1 / 2 hours, later died.

Stuart Ackley, Joan Ackley’s eldest son, said his mother had advanced dementia and was in a portion of the facility that was supposed to be locked. Police also continue to investigate Ackley’s case and are awaiting a medical examiner’s report.

[88-year-old resident found dead at nursing home, police say]

Police urged county residents to check on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors during the cold months. They asked residents to call the police non-emergency number if they see people who are not properly clothed for the conditions sleeping outside. The number is 703-691-2131.