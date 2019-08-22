Two cats died and several people were rescued from their balconies in a fire that broke out Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Langley Park, Md., officials said. (iStock)

Two cats died in a fire at an apartment complex in Maryland, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of 15th Avenue in Langley Park, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

No people were hurt, but department spokesman Mark Brady said in a Twitter message that some people had to be helped off their balconies by firefighters.

[Rowhouse where fire killed man and injured child was not approved for rentals, city officials say]

The fire appeared to have started in an apartment on the third floor, which was the top of the building, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news