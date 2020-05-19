Two men have been charged in the death of a woman who was shot last month in Laurel, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

Elijah Davis, 24, of Greenbelt, and Marcus Hurd, 19, of Clinton, were charged with first-and second-degree murder in the death of Briah Jackson, 24, of Laurel, the police said.

Jackson was shot April 27 while sitting in a car in the 8200 block of Gorman Avenue in Laurel, according to police. She and a man who was also shot while in the car went to a hospital on their own. She died the next day, police said. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said Davis was in the custody of Prince George’s authorities on a no-bond status. They said Hurd was taken into custody in Los Angeles and is awaiting extradition.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shootings, police said.