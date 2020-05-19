Jackson was shot April 27 while sitting in a car in the 8200 block of Gorman Avenue in Laurel, according to police. She and a man who was also shot while in the car went to a hospital on their own. She died the next day, police said. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police said Davis was in the custody of Prince George’s authorities on a no-bond status. They said Hurd was taken into custody in Los Angeles and is awaiting extradition.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shootings, police said.