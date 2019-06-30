Two children, ages 3 and 6, were among three people injured in a drive-by shooting while waiting at a bus stop in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, police said.

A 20-year-old man also was wounded.

Police said the three were waiting at a bus stop around midnight, when the driver of dark sedan with tinted windows pulled up and opened fire. The children were each wounded in the foot; the man was struck in the lower body, police said.

All three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition Sunday morning, police said. It was unclear if they were the intended targets and police did not know the relationship between the man and the children.

Police had not identified a suspect, but were searching for the dark sedan, which was last seen traveling west on Southern Avenue.