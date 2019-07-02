At least two children in the District have been severely injured in recent days by prohibited fireworks, authorities said Monday.

In one case a child was burned on the hands, chest and face, during an attempt to ignite an explosive firework, the D.C. fire department said. The incident occurred on June 25.

More recently, a 9-year-old boy suffered severe hand injuries in the explosion of a similar firework, fire officials said.

Few other details of the incidents were available, officials said, citing privacy considerations.

In each case, a similar type of exploding firework was involved, said Fire Marshal Tony Falwell during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

