The workers were taken to a hospital trauma center, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. Fire officials said they were unconscious.
Maggiolo did not have details on how the accident occurred. An investigation into workplace safety rules will be conducted, he said.
The fire department spokesman said the injured workers were below street level at the time. He described the conditions as muddy.
The Australian Embassy stood at that site for a half-century before it was recently demolished to make way for a new building, according to the embassy website.
During construction, the embassy has moved to temporary space at the National Geographic building at 17th and M streets NW. The website said the new embassy building is expected to be completed in 2022.