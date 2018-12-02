Two corrections officers were injured Sunday morning when they were attacked by an inmate with a makeshift weapon at Virginia’s supermax prison, authorities said.

The attack occurred at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, in the southwest part of the state, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

One officer suffered puncture wounds to his upper body, and the other a broken knee in the attack that occurred about 6:30 a.m., the agency said. Both were expected to be released from a hospital Sunday.

The 31-year-old inmate accused of the attack is serving a 65-year sentence for five counts of robbery and seven counts of using a gun in a felony, the department said.