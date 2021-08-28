One person was critically wounded in a triple shooting late Friday night in Southeast Washington. Another person was also critically wounded in another late night shooting, also in Southeast.

Two other shootings were reported in the District in the next three or four hours.

The triple shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue SE in the Anacostia area around 10:30 p.m. The critically wounded victim was unconscious and not breathing, according to police.

All three of those shot in that incident were described only as male. No ages were given.

The other critically wounded shooting victim was hit about an hour earlier in the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE, police said. The victim was a woman, according to police.

Shootings were also reported around midnight in the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE, and early Saturday in the 1400 block of Parkwood Street NW.

No details of those two shootings were available early Saturday.

The shootings on Ainger Place and on Minnesota Avenue were within about a mile and a half of each other. The other two shootings were even farther apart.