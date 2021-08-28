All three of those shot in that incident were described only as male. No ages were given.
The other critically wounded shooting victim was hit about an hour earlier in the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE, police said. The victim was a woman, according to police.
Shootings were also reported around midnight in the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE, and early Saturday in the 1400 block of Parkwood Street NW.
No details of those two shootings were available early Saturday.
The shootings on Ainger Place and on Minnesota Avenue were within about a mile and a half of each other. The other two shootings were even farther apart.