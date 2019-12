The incident unfolded at 2:25 a.m. at the restaurant in the 8200 block of Sudley Road. Police said two armed men allegedly came into the restaurant and started “demanding property from customers and employees.”

At one point, two men who were customers in the restaurant were shot before the suspects fled. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Police said the investigation continues and that “more information will be released when available.”

