Two people were robbed within 10- minutes Sunday afternoon on adjacent blocks in the Columbia Heights area of Northwest Washington, according to D.C police.

One robbery occurred about 3:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meridian Place NW, and the other at about 3:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Meridian.

Descriptions of the two robbers in each case showed strong similarities. In both cases, one robber was said to be black, male, and 6 feet tall, and the other. black, male and 5 feet tall. In both cases, the taller robber wore a black jacket, and the shorter robber wore black pants, police said.

In the first robbery, the taller robber was described as having a tattoo on his face, police said.

In the first robbery, the victim told police that the robbers were on the other side of the street, but crossed to his side, stood in his way, and refused to let him pass.

They demanded that he give them the contents of his pockets, police said.

They took $17 and fled toward the west end of the street.

In the second incident, just across 14th Street, two robbers approached the victim and

d attacked him. They took his wallet and a cell phone, and fled toward 16th Street NW.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Meridian Place is a three-block street, mainly of rowhouses , that runs east and west, crossing both 14th Street and 16th Street.

