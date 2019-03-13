By any standard it has been a difficult couple of days for the owners and drivers of autos in the city of Takoma Park, Md. Robbers attacked a food delivery driver, and thieves took items from more than a dozen cars, according to police.

The delivery driver was attacked about 9 p.m. Monday by two men got into his car in t he 1100 block of Linden Avenue, Takoma Park police said. One punched the driver and threatened him with a knife, the police said.

After the driver bailed out of the car, the robbers drove away in the vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Corolla, the police said.

The robber who took the wheel was described as a black man about 6 feet and 25 years old. He wore a white hat and black jacket, police said. The man with the knife was a black man about 27 years old, who wore a black jacket, police said.

In the thefts, police said they were sent Tuesday morning to the 7500 block of Maple Avenue where one theft was reported. They said they learned that a total of 14 thefts had occurred on that block and in the 7600 block. Vent windows had been broken out to give access to the cars, police said.

As if that were not enough automotive-related crimes, Takoma Park police said they were told Tuesday of a car stolen that morning from the first block of Lee Avenue. It was a gray, 2018 Toyota Rav4, they said.

Takoma Park is a city of about 18,000 which is in Montgomery County and adjacent to the District of Columbia.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news