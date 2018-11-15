A police officer from the District and another officer from neighboring Prince George’s County in Maryland have been suspended during an investigation into inappropriate interactions with at least one prostitute, according to officials at both departments.

Authorities said an incident on Saturday involving the Maryland officer led to a broader investigation involving the District officer.

No criminal charges have been filed. D.C. police were investigating both officers.

In a statement, Prince George’s police confirmed “there is an allegation that an off-duty Prince George’s County police officer exchanged money for a sexual act while he was in his marked cruiser in the District of Columbia.” Many officers in the county are allowed to take their marked cruisers home with them while they are off-duty.

Three police officials familiar with the investigation said that on Saturday the Maryland officer drove into the District near Eastern Avenue in Northeast Washington, where officials say the encounter with the prostitute took place.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about the case, which was first reported by Fox 5 (WTTG).

D.C. police said in a statement that the department is “aware of the allegations of misconduct against one of our sworn members.”

It said the officer had been placed on what is called non-contact status, meaning he is barred from interacting with the public and from using his police powers. D.C. police would not elaborate on the allegation against that officer.

The allegation against the Prince George’s County officer is the third accusation of misconduct involving that department in three weeks. Earlier this month, an officer was accused of forcing a woman he pulled over in a traffic stop to perform a sex act on him. A few weeks later, officials announced the department was looking into allegations that an officer solicited money from people he pulled over during traffic stops.

Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski said internal affairs investigators with his department are working with D.C. police to investigate the off-duty officer.

“If the truth is that this occurred, then that officer will be held accountable,” Stawinski said. “We’re going to be fair, but we’re also going to be frank and transparent.”