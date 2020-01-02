In a statement, the attorney general’s office said Rock Spring misclassified 75 direct employees as independent contractors from 2015 to 2017 and will pay more than $225,000 in penalties to the city and more than $56,000 in restitution to employees.

Under D.C. law, businesses must pay employees at least $14 per hour and provide overtime pay.

AD

In the other case, the attorney general sued J.D. Nursing and Management Services in 2017, alleging it failed to pay more than 20 personal-care aides more than 150 hours worth of wages each, officials said. After the city won a court ruling in the case last month, that company will pay about $195,000 in damages to 26 workers and more than $22,000 in penalties to the District.

AD

Calls to the companies seeking comment about the settlements weren’t returned Thursday.

In an interview, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said his office has sought to crack down on wage theft in a battle against “a stubborn minority” of employers who “look to cheat employees.”

AD

His office has launched more than 30 investigations into the practice, he said, including the construction industry, where a report he commissioned last year found those who commit payroll fraud unfairly underbid those who don’t.

“Employers should follow the law in the District of Columbia,” he said. “We’re supporting employees, supporting the rule of law and supporting what is supposed to be a genuinely competitive business.”

AD