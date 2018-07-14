Two D.C. police officers have been removed from an elite gun unit after they searched the backyard of a house owned by the family of a young man who had been killed when his dirt bike collided with a police car.

Police said the officers — who did not have permission or a warrant — had been chasing a man who they thought threw a gun into the yard and did not realize the home belonged to the family of 22-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Price, who had died days earlier in the Deanwood community.

The crash occurred in May when Price’s dirt bike hit the cruiser at Fitch Place and Division Avenue in Northeast. Family members have accused police of intentionally blocking an escape route, causing the fatal crash. Police dispute that and say Price had been driving on the wrong side of the road. The crash remains under investigation.

A few days later, two members of the gun unit and a patrol sergeant were seen on video going into the backyard of Price’s home while his family had a cookout.

One family member said to the officers, “You got a search warrant? Nobody gave you permission to go back there. That’s private property.” Another told the officers, “I want you off my property.” A woman asked, “Can you tell us what you are looking for?”

The officers seen on the video refused to answer any questions and ignored the residents. They left after a few minutes, finding nothing.

Police are allowed onto private property without permission or a warrant while chasing a person they suspect of committing a crime or to pursue leads in an unfolding crime. At a D.C. Council meeting Thursday on police conduct, Police Chief Peter Newsham said the video made him “uncomfortable.” Nothing in the circumstances captured on the video “excuses the lack of communication” with the family, he said.

Several D.C. Council members expressed anger at the search and the refusal of the officers to speak to the residents.

Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), pressed Newsham for an accelerated investigation. “They showed nothing but arrogance to a family that had suffered a loss,” Gray said. “Given the level of disrespect demonstrated to that family, they should be fired.”

Jeffrey Price’s mother, Denise Price, told the council hearing that she even tried calling 911 to get help to confront the officers who came onto her property. “I’ve been a D.C. resident all my life,” she said. “I felt I should have had their respect.”

Residents and council members were further upset on learning that while the officers were removed from the gun unit, they were reassigned to patrol duties in 6th and 7th police districts. Deanwood, where Price’s fatal crash occurred, is in the 6th Police District.

At the hearing, Newsham agreed with Gray that the officers had shown disrespect to the Price family. “It’s very disturbing to all of us,” Newsham said, adding, “The officers went onto private property and began a search and didn’t tell the community why they were there. I think it was inexcusable.”

Newsham told Gray he would try to ensure that the internal investigation is concluded within 30 days.

