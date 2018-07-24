Two people were shot Tuesday evening at separate locations in the District. One was in Shaw and the other near police headquarters. (iStock/iStock)

Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday at prominent locations in the District, according to the police.

The first incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of D Street NW, which is about a half mile northwest of the Capitol and is about three blocks east of D.C. police headquarters.

The victim was described by police as conscious and breathing after the shooting. The police said they were looking for a black male, in a gray T-shirt, who had a gun.

The victim in the second incident was found about two hours later, near Rhode Island Avenue and Seventh Street NW, a major intersection in the Shaw area.

A witness said the victim appeared to be lying in the roadway after the incident. Police said he was conscious and breathing. However, they said, homicide detectives were sent to the scene. There was no description of the assailant.

No information was available about a motive in either of the two shootings.