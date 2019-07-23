At least two people have died in Maryland and Virginia as a result of the fierce storms that swept through the region Monday at the end of a heat wave.

In Carroll County, Md., an 89-year-old man was killed by a falling tree, the sheriff’s office said. They said Harry Swan, of Finksburg, had been in his driveway when high winds from a thunderstorm caused the tree to topple.

Emergency personnel were alerted about 6:25 p.m. After the tree was removed, efforts were made to save the man, but he died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Finksburg is about 50 miles north of the District.

In the other fatality, an Army reserve soldier at Fort Pickett in Virginia was killed Monday night when severe weather knocked over a large tree, Fort Pickett said on its Facebook page. The soldier was not identified.

Two other soldiers were injured, the military installation said. The soldiers were taking part in a training exercise, it said.

The base is in Blackstone, Va., about 160 miles southwest of the District. It is operated by the Virginia National Guard on about 41,000 acres of both wooded and open terrain. The base said the soldier who died was not a member of the Virginia guard.

The National Weather Service had issued severe thunderstorm warnings Monday for areas that included Blackstone and parts of Carroll County.

The warnings for each area said winds of up to 60 mph were possible.

Trees were snapped or uprooted Monday throughout the Washington region, blocking several streets and roads. Almost three inches of rain fell in certain spots.

