Two people were killed in a plane crash early Saturday in Carroll County, Maryland State Police said.

The plane — a 2006 Quicksilver carrying the pilot and one passenger — crashed shortly after it took off from a private airstrip in the Maryland county northwest of Baltimore.

Emergency personnel responding to reports of a downed plane in the 1200 block of Baugher Road in Westminster found the single-engine aircraft in an open field not far from the airstrip. The two people aboard were pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.

State police, the county sheriff and the county fire department responded to the scene, and federal aviation officials were alerted. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Authorities have not identified the victims.