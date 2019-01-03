Two men were fatally shot Thursday night in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County, police officials said.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive just after 7 p.m., where patrol officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street, said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson. That victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

While the first man was being treated at the hospital, a second man arrived there and he also died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives released no motive for the shooting, and officials said they were working to develop a description of an assailant.