Two people are dead, including a young boy, after a crash Monday morning in Maryland that involved 12 vehicles.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. in Harford County along Route 24 near Plumtree Road and Marketplace Drive in the Bel Air area, about 60 miles northeast of Washington.

Maryland State Police said two people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy.

An initial investigation found that a tractor-trailer driver was southbound on Route 24 north of Ring Factory Road and didn’t stop when traffic was backed up. The truck hit several vehicles, causing two to become pinned beneath the truck.

The truck and vehicles then caught fire, police said.

Six people were taken to hospitals, officials said. Their conditions weren’t known.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours.

