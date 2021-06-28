Pierre Turnage, 40, of Northwest, was found about four blocks away in a car in the 5100 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW, police said. He was taken to a hospital and died two days later, on June 20, police said.
The two men knew each other, police said. On the night the shooting was reported, police said, they had exchanged shots at the Kennedy Street location.
Thorne showed a pistol and shot Turnage, police said. Turnage shot back, hitting Thorne, police said.
Turnage then fled by car, according to police. A gun was found in his car, they said.