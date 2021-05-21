By Martin WeilMay 21, 2021 at 11:26 p.m. UTCTwo people were killed Friday evening in a car crash in Montgomery County, local police said.The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of Hatteras Way in the Aspen Hill area of the county, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightA vehicle crashed into parked cars, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.After the crash, the vehicle caught fire, the fire and rescue service said. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.