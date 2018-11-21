At least two people died early Wednesday after fire broke out in a house on Western Avenue in the Bethesda area of Montgomery County. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

At least two people died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Bethesda, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 1 a.m. in a house in the 4900 block of Western Avenue. The street forms the boundary between the District and Montgomery County.

The house was “”fully involved” in flame by the time firefighters arrived, Piringer said. He said two people were removed from the house. Neither survived, he said.

They were thought to be the only occupants of the house, Piringer said.

The site is on a residential street, about half way between River Road and Massachusetts Avenue.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The house had a prominent sloping roof that faced Western. A dormer, or attic projected from the shingled roof above the first floor.