A man was wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting and gunfire struck a private ambulance, which is contracted by the city to transport non-life threatening patients, in separate shooting incidents in same area of Northwest Washington, officials said.

D.C. police responded to a shooting in the unit block of K Street NW, where a man was found conscious and breathing about 5:30 p.m., said Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

About 90 minutes later, no injuries were reported when the American Medical Response unit was hit by gunfire as it turned a corner near the intersection of North Capitol Street and New York Avenue, said Edward Powers, regional director for the company.

The ambulance stopped on M Street near North Capitol Street, where D.C. police began to investigate about 7 p.m., police said. Officials had no initial information about why shots were fired or where they came from.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the two incidents were related.

D.C. Fire and EMS contracts the private ambulance service to transport patients who have been assessed by city paramedics and firefighters as not having a life-threatening condition in order to keep city units available for life threatening cases.

A bullet damaged the rear of the ambulance but did not penetrate the cabin, Powers said.

“Our crew rounded the corner at the wrong time. We weren’t the target,” Powers said.

The ambulance did not have a patient when it was struck as the crew was moving to a position to await their next call, Powers said.