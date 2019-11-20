The incident occurred Tuesday evening on Cable Avenue in Suitland after the animal control unit asked police to help remove the two dogs from a home. Camera footage had recently showed at least one of the dogs attacking and killing the cat, police said. It was not clear when the cat had been killed.

After officers arrived, police said, the dogs ran out of the house toward them and jumped on one of them. Then both dogs charged at the second officer. Fearing for her safety, police said, she fired her weapon and hit one of the dogs.

Police said the department is investigating the officer’s actions. The county’s animal control unit is looking into the circumstances involving the dogs and their owner, police said.

