Two dogs were taken from a home in Maryland after one of them allegedly attacked a local police officer.

The incident happened Tuesday evening on Cable Avenue in Suitland, according to Prince George’s County Police. Authorities said animal control officers asked for police assistance to take two dogs out of a house after “at least one of [the] dogs was recently captured on camera attacking and killing a cat,” according to a Twitter message from police.

When officers arrived at the home, the dogs ran outside and toward the officers, jumping on one of them. Police said on Twitter that one of the dogs then “charged at the second officer” and that “in fear for her safety,” she fired and struck the dog.

Police said the wounded dog was getting medical attention and that the other dog was seized by animal control.

The breed of the dogs involved was not immediately known. Officials said the incident is under investigation. The animal control unit is also looking into “circumstances surroudning the dogs and owner,” police said on Twitter.

