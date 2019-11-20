When officers arrived at the home, the dogs ran outside and toward the officers, jumping on one of them. Police said on Twitter that one of the dogs then “charged at the second officer” and that “in fear for her safety,” she fired and struck the dog.
AD
Police said the wounded dog was getting medical attention and that the other dog was seized by animal control.
The breed of the dogs involved was not immediately known. Officials said the incident is under investigation. The animal control unit is also looking into “circumstances surroudning the dogs and owner,” police said on Twitter.
AD
AD