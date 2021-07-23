Traffic deaths increased during the pandemic. The toll fell more heavily on Black residents, report shows.
In another fatal crash, police said a man was driving an Acura northbound on New Hampshire Avenue near Wolf Drive in the Colesville area of Montgomery County around 5:20 a.m. Thursday when he went off the road and hit a traffic light pole.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and was later identified as Julio Aldail Rodriguez-Interiang, 20, of Hyattsville.
Police said speed “appears to be a contributing factor” in the crash.