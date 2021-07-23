Two drivers died after separate crashes in Maryland — one in Prince George’s County and the other in Montgomery County.

Police in Prince George’s County said a driver was killed in a crash that happened early Friday near White House and Largo roads in the Largo area. The driver “left the roadway,” police said, and crashed into the woods. Police said they are investigating the crash. The driver’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of the family.

In another fatal crash, police said a man was driving an Acura northbound on New Hampshire Avenue near Wolf Drive in the Colesville area of Montgomery County around 5:20 a.m. Thursday when he went off the road and hit a traffic light pole.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and was later identified as Julio Aldail Rodriguez-Interiang, 20, of Hyattsville.

Police said speed “appears to be a contributing factor” in the crash.