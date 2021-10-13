That person was taken to a hospital after being found nearby by authorities, Ly said. The other person in the dispute was taken to a hospital from the Columbia Heights station, Ly said.
She said the dispute apparently was connected to an incident that occurred in the Columbia Heights area, but outside Metro’s jurisdiction.It wss not clear to what extent the dispute became physical and turned into a fight.
D.C. police said an incident in that area was under investigation, but details were not immediately available.