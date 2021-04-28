The driver was identified as Edward L. Miller, 79, of Woodbridge. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
In another incident in Fairfax County, local police said a 77-year-old woman died Monday after a crash.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road when a woman who was later identified as Choon Yoo of Annandale was crossing Little River Turnpike and was struck by a Toyota Corolla.
Police said Yoo was not in a crosswalk.
The driver stayed on the scene. Yoo was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said an initial investigation found that “speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.” The crash remains under investigation.
Officials said it is the fourth fatal pedestrian crash this year.