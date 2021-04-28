Two people were killed in unrelated crashes in Virginia.

One crash happened around 3:19 p.m. Saturday along the eastbound side of Interstate 66 near U.S. 15 in the Haymarket area in Prince William County.

Virginia State Police said an initial investigation found that a man driving a Dodge Dart was headed east when he probably suffered a medical emergency and went off the road. The car overturned and hit several trees before it came to a stop 35 yards later, police said.

The driver was identified as Edward L. Miller, 79, of Woodbridge. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

In another incident in Fairfax County, local police said a 77-year-old woman died Monday after a crash.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road when a woman who was later identified as Choon Yoo of Annandale was crossing Little River Turnpike and was struck by a Toyota Corolla.

Police said Yoo was not in a crosswalk.

The driver stayed on the scene. Yoo was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said an initial investigation found that “speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.” The crash remains under investigation.

Officials said it is the fourth fatal pedestrian crash this year.