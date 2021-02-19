By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 20, 2021 at 2:29 a.m. UTCTwo people were shot and killed and a third was wounded in Prince George’s County on Friday night, the county police said.The shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. at East Capitol Street and Yacht Place, said Officer Antonia Washington, a police spokeswoman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo information about the circumstances was immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy