Police said officers responded around 11:29 a.m. to the home in the 14100 block of Renegade Court and found the two men inside. They died at the scene after first aid attempts, police said.
Three other people were inside the home, including two men working on the home and a woman, who was the homeowner, police said. One of the workers was struck during the encounter and taken to a hospital for a minor injury, police said. The woman and other worker were uninjured, police said.
Police said they do not believe the crime is random. An investigation is ongoing.