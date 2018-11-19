The woman was walking toward the Waterfront Metro station in the District on Sunday morning, cash in hand, according to the police, when the two panhandlers approached. One, according to the description, appeared to be a teenager, and the other seemed old enough to be the teen’s grandmother.

It was about 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Street SW, the police said, when the two approached the woman and “began panhandling aggressively.”

The woman declined to give them money, pair, police said, and instead deposited the cash she was carrying into her backpack. At that point, police said, the would-be panhandlers grabbed the backpack, and started to walk away.

The victim tried to get the bag back, the police said. But they said one of the two panhandlers threatened to assault her. Details of the threat were not immediately clear.

The pair went through the pack, took cash out of it and ran, the police said. The backpack was later dropped, and the victim got it back.

Police described both robbers as female. One, the police said, was about 50. The other, they said appeared to be about 16.

The older of the two wore a dark hooded coat and dark pants.

The Waterfront station is at Fourth and M Streets, a short distance south of where the incident occurred. Fares are paid with plastic cards, but cash can be used to purchase them or add to their value.