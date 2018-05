Two D.C. firefighters were injured Friday evening at the scene of this fire in Southeast Washington. (dc fire and ems photo)

Two D.C. firefighters were injured Friday evening at a blaze in Southeast that displaced at least eight people, authorities said.

The fire broke out of Gainesville Street, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS department.

According to the department, the fire broke out in a second floor apartment. Intense flames leaped from a window.

The cause was under investigation.