The two people found Saturday after a fire in a house in Southeast Washington were identified Sunday and the police said that they were homicide victims.

The two were identified as Joseph Burgess, 60, of Southeast and Regina Bowman, 50, of Southeast. No cause of death was g iven.

No street address was given for them and it was not immediately clear if they lived in the house where they were found in the 3300 block of Ely Place SE.