Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found inside a Falls Church home on Thanksgiving morning in what they said appears to be a domestic-related incident.

A relative discovered the bodies in a home in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court, Fairfax County police tweeted early Thursday morning.

Police said they did not find any signs of forced entry into the home and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the dead.