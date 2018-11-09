Two people were found dead Friday in a house in Fauquier County after authorities were asked to check on them, the sheriff’s office said.

The two were found in a house on Salisbury Lane in the Bealeton area, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrived there about 10 a.m. after receiving a request to make a welfare check, according to the sheriff’s office.

No names were given and no cause of death was provided. The two were described only as males.

The matter was under investigation, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers remained on the scene into the evening.

Bealeton is about 60- miles southwest of Washington.